Neutron Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002081 BTC on exchanges. Neutron has a total market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $31,294.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutron has traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00032695 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00630349 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010063 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00022418 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002309 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00025861 BTC.

PX (PX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 35,059,140 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. “

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

