Nevro (NVRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) in a report released on Wednesday, April 4th, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ price target suggests a potential downside of 8.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVRO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

NVRO traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $90.78. The company had a trading volume of 129,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,457. Nevro has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $97.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,670.12, a PE ratio of -72.40 and a beta of -0.53.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Nevro had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $97.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Nevro will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wilfred E. Jaeger sold 14,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $1,204,062.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilfred E. Jaeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $804,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,168.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,116 shares of company stock valued at $18,913,822 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 285.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,049,000 after buying an additional 118,486 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Nevro by 71.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nevro by 35.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,343,000 after purchasing an additional 141,963 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nevro by 5.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,630,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. is a global medical device company. The Company focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from chronic pain. The Company has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

