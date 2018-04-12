New Age Beverages (NBEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

NBEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in New Age Beverages during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in New Age Beverages during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in New Age Beverages during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Age Beverages by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 470,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 182,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Grove Capital LP raised its holdings in New Age Beverages by 33.5% during the third quarter. Pacific Grove Capital LP now owns 941,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 236,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

NBEV traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. 773,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,469. New Age Beverages has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. It offers ready to drink tea, kombucha, energy drinks, and functional waters under XingTea, XingEnergy, Aspen Pure, and Bucha Live Kombucha brand names. The company offers its products directly, as well as through store delivery distribution systems in the United States and internationally.

