New England Nuclear Co. (LNTH) Stake Lessened by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of New England Nuclear Co. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,572 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.09% of New England Nuclear worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New England Nuclear by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,887,000 after purchasing an additional 63,687 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of New England Nuclear by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 953,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,507,000 after purchasing an additional 348,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New England Nuclear by 73.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 911,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 386,771 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of New England Nuclear by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 276,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of New England Nuclear by 60.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 260,901 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered New England Nuclear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised New England Nuclear from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New England Nuclear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised New England Nuclear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. New England Nuclear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In related news, CFO John W. Crowley sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $90,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Duffy sold 27,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $417,888.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,367 shares of company stock worth $771,952 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $562.23, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. New England Nuclear Co. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

New England Nuclear (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.57 million. New England Nuclear had a net margin of 37.23% and a negative return on equity of 68.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that New England Nuclear Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

New England Nuclear Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

