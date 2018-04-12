Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Raises Position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $99,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NJR opened at $40.55 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3,547.59, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.31.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.97. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $705.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 63.01%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company. The Company’s business is the distribution of natural gas through a regulated utility, which provides other retail and wholesale energy services to customers and investing in clean energy projects and midstream assets. It operates in four business segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services and Midstream.

