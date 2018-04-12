New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $15.00 target price on New Mountain Finance and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,017.53, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.54. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.94 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 55.29%. analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.43%.

In related news, Director Kurt Wolfgruber acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,067.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kline purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 557,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,449,774 over the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,433,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,968,000 after buying an additional 624,303 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,967,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 265,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 180,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,604,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,109,000 after acquiring an additional 167,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities.

