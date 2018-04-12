New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, April 2nd. The brokerage presently has a $98.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, CLSA raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.18.

EDU opened at $95.47 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $58.92 and a 12-month high of $108.40. The firm has a market cap of $15,041.80, a PE ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 102,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,053,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,051,000 after buying an additional 227,091 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. HBK Investments L P raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 17,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 35.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc is a provider of private educational services in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company provides educational services under its New Oriental brand. The Company operates through seven segments, which include language training and test preparation, primary and secondary school education, online education, content development and distribution, pre-school education, overseas study consulting services and study tour.

