Zacks Investment Research Downgrades New Senior Investment Group (SNR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, “New Senior Investment Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in senior housing properties across the United States. It operates in two reportable segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. The Company’s managed portfolio includes assisted living, memory care and independent living properties. Its triple net lease portfolio includes assisted living, memory care, independent living and continuing care retirement communities. New Senior Investment Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut New Senior Investment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.31.

NYSE SNR traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $8.36. 55,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,666. The firm has a market cap of $690.05, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. New Senior Investment Group has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc is a real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of primarily private pay senior housing properties located across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 152 primarily private pay senior housing properties located across 37 states.

