New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.95. 42,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,617. The company has a market capitalization of $667.09, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a quick ratio of 74.42 and a current ratio of 74.42. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $6.69.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 549,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 35,554 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,875,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,742,000 after purchasing an additional 95,369 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 185,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company's investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities.

