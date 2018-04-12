New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. New York Mortgage Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.8467697773122 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 74.42, a quick ratio of 74.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. The firm has a market cap of $663.73, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.02. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $6.69.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective (down previously from $6.50) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company's investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities.

