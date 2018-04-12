New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, March 24th.

NYMT has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on New York Mortgage Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price (down previously from $6.50) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NYMT stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $663.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 74.42 and a quick ratio of 74.42. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $6.69.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.42%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 89,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company's investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities.

