New York REIT (NYRT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

New York REIT (NYSE:NYRT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, March 17th.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price target on New York REIT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

NYRT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.80. 84,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,366. The company has a quick ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 23.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. New York REIT has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The firm has a market cap of $362.39, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of New York REIT by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of New York REIT by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York REIT by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of New York REIT by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of New York REIT by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 94,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter.

About New York REIT

NYRT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns income-producing commercial real estate, including office and retail properties, located in New York City. NYRT's shareholders recently adopted a plan of liquidation pursuant to which NYRT is liquidating and winding down and, in connection therewith, is seeking to sell its assets in an orderly fashion to maximize shareholder value.

