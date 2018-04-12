New York Times Co (NYT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) will announce $406.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Times’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $405.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $407.63 million. New York Times reported sales of $398.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Times will report full-year sales of $406.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New York Times.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.30 million. New York Times had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on NYT. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 target price on shares of New York Times and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th.

In other New York Times news, CFO James M. Follo sold 110,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $2,642,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,672,442.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 90,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $2,171,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,406,164 shares of company stock valued at $56,751,239. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in New York Times by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,003 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,115,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in New York Times by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 807,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NYT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.95. 2,945,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. New York Times has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3,774.38, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company is a media company focused on creating, collecting and distributing news and information. The Company’s principal business consists of distributing content generated by its newsroom through its print, Web and mobile platforms. In addition, it distributes selected content on third-party platforms.

