Newell Brands (NWL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “Newell is on track with the execution of its transformation plan through market share gains, point of sale growth, e-commerce improvement and cost-savings plans. Also, the plan focuses on enhancing operational efficiency and boosting shareholder value. Further, the company’s Project Renewal Program along with financial strength bode well. Though the company’s results outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in fourth-quarter 2017, both the top and bottom lines declined year over year. Results in the quarter were hurt by lost contributions from divested operations, lower core sales volume, adverse pricing and commodity cost inflation. Also, the stock has lagged the industry in the last three months due to the weak margins trend in the last few quarters, which continued into the fourth quarter. Nonetheless, estimates have been trending upward lately.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NWL. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on Newell Brands and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Vetr upgraded Newell Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.72.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12,532.72, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $55.08.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 37,490 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 52,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $3,355,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,297.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 201,467 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Newell Brands (NWL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/newell-brands-nwl-rating-increased-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.