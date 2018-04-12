Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Vetr

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWL. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

NYSE:NWL opened at $25.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,382.30, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. Newell Brands has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $55.08.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Newell Brands had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Newell Brands by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 37,490 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 52,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,355,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1,297.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 201,467 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

