Newell Brands (NWL) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.21

News headlines about Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Newell Brands earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9794890688125 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. FIX reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Vetr raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.72.

Shares of NYSE:NWL traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,334,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,119,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $55.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12,532.72, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/newell-brands-nwl-receives-media-sentiment-score-of-0-21-updated.html.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.