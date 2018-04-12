Nework Market Cap Reaches $2.94 Million (NKC)

Nework (CURRENCY:NKC) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Nework has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $2.86 million worth of Nework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nework coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nework has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.40 or 0.01586820 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009282 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008585 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00017254 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004599 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001253 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00021792 BTC.

Nework Coin Profile

NKC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 24th, 2016. Nework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,202,391 coins. The official website for Nework is nework.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nukecoinz is a PoW cryptocurrency created to fight the abundance of low quality cryptocurrencies in existence. NKC can be sent worldwide for a small fee and almos instantly.”

Nework Coin Trading

Nework can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is not presently possible to purchase Nework directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nework must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nework using one of the exchanges listed above.

