Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexeo Solutions, Inc. distributes chemicals and plastics products. The company’s line of business consists of Chemicals, Plastics and Environmental Services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia. Nexeo Solutions, Inc. is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NXEO. ValuEngine upgraded Nexeo Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Nexeo Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded Nexeo Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of NXEO opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. Nexeo Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.00 million. Nexeo Solutions had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 1.30%. sell-side analysts forecast that Nexeo Solutions will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexeo Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexeo Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Nexeo Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexeo Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexeo Solutions by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexeo Solutions Company Profile

Nexeo Solutions, Inc operates as a chemical and plastic products distributor in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Chemicals, Plastics, and Environmental Services segments. It provides approximately 22,000 products used in various industries, including household, industrial and institutional, lubricants, architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, automotive, healthcare, personal care, oil and gas, and construction.

