Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nexstar Media Group earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7466863615081 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $62.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,386. The firm has a market cap of $2,957.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $55.95 and a 52 week high of $82.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $653.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.98 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXST. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Guggenheim set a $88.00 price objective on Nexstar Media Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

