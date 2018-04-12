NextEra Energy (NEE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $182.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of NextEra Energy have gained against the industry’s decline in the past 12 months. NextEra Energy’s investment to strengthen its infrastructure and ongoing capital projects, when completed, will help it serve its expanding customer base more efficiently. The company’s focus on clean energy has helped it lower emission levels, and use of new technology has saved on energy bills for its customers. The natural gas pipelines, which came online in first half of 2017, are expected to boost its performance. However, the company’s nature of business is subject to complex and comprehensive federal, state and other regulations. Despite investments made to strengthen its infrastructure the unpredictable nature of natural disaster could derail normal operation and impact profitability.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. UBS began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.14.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.94. The stock had a trading volume of 629,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,884. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $129.22 and a one year high of $164.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $76,174.47, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.27%.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total value of $2,896,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $439,881.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,571.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,245 shares of company stock valued at $9,783,623 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,869,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,889,000 after acquiring an additional 73,790 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,968,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,764,000 after acquiring an additional 243,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,907,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,314,000 after acquiring an additional 41,226 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,772,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,375,000 after acquiring an additional 76,379 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,664,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,096,000 after acquiring an additional 26,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

