Nexus Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase accounts for 5.2% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $34,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Trust Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co now owns 108,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 91,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,387,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,080,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase has a fifty-two week low of $81.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $386,129.72, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

In other JPMorgan Chase news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $1,844,223.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,811 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Scher sold 26,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $3,009,259.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Buckingham Research raised JPMorgan Chase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.51.

JPMorgan Chase Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

