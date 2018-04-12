NF Energy Saving (NFEC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:NFEC) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NF Energy Saving earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.8824529042774 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFEC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 58,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,548. NF Energy Saving has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

In other NF Energy Saving news, CEO Li Gang sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wang Lihua sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NF Energy Saving Company Profile

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving flow control equipment and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company offers large diameter energy efficient flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants; national and regional water supply projects; and municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

