Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,463,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,869,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 34.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $993.80, for a total transaction of $3,975,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Grier Campbell sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.61, for a total value of $276,701.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,720 shares of company stock worth $52,755,337. 13.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,019.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705,517.44, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $821.02 and a 1 year high of $1,186.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $32.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.36 earnings per share.

Alphabet declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Alphabet from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vetr upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,172.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,089.34.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

