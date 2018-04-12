Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $56.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NCBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Sandler O’Neill restated a hold rating and issued a $58.50 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nicolet Bankshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.70.

NCBS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $46.12 and a 52 week high of $61.98.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.90 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 23.38%. research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $122,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,640,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 20,932 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts operations through its subsidiary, Nicolet National Bank (the Bank), which is a commercial bank. The Company also owns investment advisory firms, Brookfield Investment Partners, LLC, which provides investment strategy and transactional services to select community banks, and Nicolet Advisory Services, LLC, which conducts brokerage and financial advisory services primarily to individual consumers.

