Nike (NKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nike (NYSE:NKE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Nomura set a $74.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, March 23rd.

NKE traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.34. 2,815,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,066,110. Nike has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $108,516.82, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. analysts expect that Nike will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.87%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $6,766,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,641,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 12,151,210 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $390,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987,728 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Nike by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,245,826 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $738,646,000 after buying an additional 1,936,811 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Nike by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,975,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,654,000 after buying an additional 1,849,100 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nike by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,012,009 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $563,701,000 after buying an additional 1,470,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Nike by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,790,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $507,661,000 after buying an additional 1,405,035 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

