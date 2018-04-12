Nimiq Exchange Token Hits One Day Volume of $230,456.00 (NET)

Nimiq Exchange Token (CURRENCY:NET) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Nimiq Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.56 or 0.00032582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Liqui. Nimiq Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $26.92 million and approximately $230,456.00 worth of Nimiq Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nimiq Exchange Token has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.54 or 0.01607910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010540 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004841 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00017224 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001298 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00022447 BTC.

Nimiq Exchange Token Profile

Nimiq Exchange Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. Nimiq Exchange Token’s total supply is 10,500,000 tokens. Nimiq Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. The Reddit community for Nimiq Exchange Token is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq Exchange Token is nimiq.com.

Buying and Selling Nimiq Exchange Token

Nimiq Exchange Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liqui. It is not presently possible to buy Nimiq Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq Exchange Token must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

