Ninepoint Partners LP Raises Holdings in Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,800 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 1.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 198,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo set a $95.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.88.

Citigroup stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.13. The stock had a trading volume of 24,453,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,878,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $181,215.36, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

