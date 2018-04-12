Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NiSource (NYSE:NI) to Buy

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In a year’s time shares of NiSource have gained narrower compared with the industry's decline it belongs to. NiSource continues to expand its customer base and is benefiting from continued execution of its infrastructure investment strategy. NiSource will annually invest nearly $1.6-$1.8 billion in planned utility infrastructures through 2020 and has identified long-term infrastructure investments worth $30 billion. The company is also working actively to reduce its carbon footprint by bringing down the coal usage. Despite investing in upgrade programs, NiSource Inc. faces the risk of disruption in operation from its ageing infrastructure. NiSource’s rising debt level is another concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Shares of NI stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 832,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,685. The stock has a market cap of $8,134.98, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. NiSource has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $27.76.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in NiSource by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 44,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 24,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $2,675,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

