Reviewing Zalando (ZLNDY) & NK Lukoil PAO (LUKOY)

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS: LUKOY) and Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NK Lukoil PAO and Zalando’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NK Lukoil PAO 7.65% 12.37% 8.37% Zalando 2.35% 6.88% 3.62%

Dividends

NK Lukoil PAO pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Zalando does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NK Lukoil PAO and Zalando, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NK Lukoil PAO 0 0 0 0 N/A Zalando 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of NK Lukoil PAO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Zalando shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NK Lukoil PAO has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zalando has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NK Lukoil PAO and Zalando’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NK Lukoil PAO $93.63 billion 0.59 $7.16 billion N/A N/A Zalando $4.03 billion 3.37 $133.23 million $0.26 105.58

NK Lukoil PAO has higher revenue and earnings than Zalando.

Summary

NK Lukoil PAO beats Zalando on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NK Lukoil PAO Company Profile

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services. The company operates 5,556 filling stations in 35 countries, as well as markets its own and third-party crude oil and refined products through wholesale and retail channels in Russia, Europe, the Southeast Asia, Central and North America, and internationally. PJSC LUKOIL was founded in 1993 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne. Zalando SE was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

