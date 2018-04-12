Headlines about NL Industries (NYSE:NL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NL Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.6762865824716 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

NL Industries stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,094. NL Industries has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $401.90, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.93.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). NL Industries had a net margin of 103.57% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/nl-industries-nl-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-accern-reports.html.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates in the component products industry through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc (CompX). The Company operates in the chemicals industry through its non-controlling interest in Kronos Worldwide, Inc (Kronos). The Company, through Compx, manufactures engineered components that are sold to a range of industries, including recreational transportation (including boats), postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, gas stations and vending equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.