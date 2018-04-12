Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Nomura

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its target price decreased by Nomura from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SLDB. Leerink Swann started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Instinet started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.07. 180,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,608. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $353.70 and a PE ratio of -3.50.

In related news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 1,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $16,544,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing various therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

