Norbord Inc. (OSB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Norbord’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Norbord reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Norbord will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Norbord.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Norbord had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSB shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norbord from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Norbord from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a $31.00 target price on Norbord and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norbord currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

OSB stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. 38,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Norbord has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,461.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.4862 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Norbord in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norbord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norbord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Norbord by 59.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norbord during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/norbord-inc-osb-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-90-per-share.html.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norbord (OSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.