Nord/LB Analysts Give DIC Asset (DIC) a €10.00 Price Target

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) received a €10.00 ($12.35) price target from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.79% from the stock’s previous close.

DIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.75 ($13.27) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €10.40 ($12.84) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.85 ($13.40).

DIC Asset stock traded up €0.08 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €10.24 ($12.64). The stock had a trading volume of 28,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. DIC Asset has a twelve month low of €9.04 ($11.16) and a twelve month high of €11.20 ($13.83).

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has around 180 assets with a combined market value of c.

