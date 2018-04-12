Nordea Bank (NRBAY) and The Competition Critical Survey

Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS: NRBAY) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Nordea Bank to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nordea Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Nordea Bank has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordea Bank’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nordea Bank and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordea Bank 0 5 0 0 2.00 Nordea Bank Competitors 467 1476 1450 68 2.32

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 10.85%. Given Nordea Bank’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nordea Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Nordea Bank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordea Bank 26.09% 9.70% 0.48% Nordea Bank Competitors 18.68% 12.05% 1.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nordea Bank and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nordea Bank $13.96 billion $3.42 billion 11.96 Nordea Bank Competitors $14.29 billion $2.17 billion 10.71

Nordea Bank’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Nordea Bank. Nordea Bank is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Nordea Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Nordea Bank pays out 81.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 34.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Nordea Bank rivals beat Nordea Bank on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Nordea Bank Company Profile

Nordea Bank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium business, and corporates and financial institutions in the Nordic and Baltic Sea region. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers investment solutions, including fixed income, equity, and multi asset; cash management solutions; a range of asset finance, sales finance, and receivable finance solutions, as well as wholesale financing and management, and fleet management services. The company also provides securities services, such as custody services, including clearing, settlement, and safekeeping of domestic and foreign securities; administrates and processes corporate action events, paying agent, registrar services, equity incentive plans, and others; and sub-custody services, including account opening, settlements, income collection, taxation, corporate actions, proxy voting, reporting, and market advocacy. In addition, it offers life and pensions products; trade finance services; leasing and hire purchase products; and online and mobile services. It has approximately 650 branches. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

