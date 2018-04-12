Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 972.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Nordson by 1,168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

NDSN traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,654. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $107.16 and a 52 week high of $151.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $7,884.86, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $550.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Gabelli lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Nordson to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.30.

In related news, insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $1,109,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,130.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $7,599,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,339,241.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,275 shares of company stock worth $16,428,676. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

