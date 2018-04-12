Nordson (NDSN) Receives Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th. They presently have a $157.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.30.

NDSN stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.27. 85,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,061. The company has a market capitalization of $7,884.86, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Nordson has a 1-year low of $107.16 and a 1-year high of $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Nordson had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $550.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Nordson will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James E. Devries sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $863,388.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,222 shares in the company, valued at $6,880,606.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $7,599,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,274 shares in the company, valued at $33,339,241.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,275 shares of company stock worth $16,428,676. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,893 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

