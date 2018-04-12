Baader Bank Analysts Give Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €68.00 Price Target

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €68.00 ($83.95) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norma Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Commerzbank set a €56.00 ($69.14) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($88.89) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($72.84) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a €65.00 ($80.25) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €61.73 ($76.21).

Shares of Norma Group stock traded down €1.25 ($1.54) on Wednesday, hitting €59.85 ($73.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. Norma Group has a 52-week low of €40.10 ($49.51) and a 52-week high of €65.95 ($81.42).

About Norma Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

