North Dallas Bk (NODB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

North Dallas Bk (OTCBB:NODB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NODB stock opened at $80.00 on Thursday. North Dallas Bk has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $80.25.

About North Dallas Bk

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co provides various personal and business banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking and savings accounts; certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts; vehicle, personal, overdraft protection, home equity, home improvement, and construction and residential lot loans, as well as home equity line of credit; debit and credit cards; residential mortgage loans; and online and mobile banking services.

