Franklin Resources Inc. Has $7.35 Million Holdings in Northeast Bancorp (NBN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,835 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.96% of Northeast Bancorp worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 60,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,683 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 28,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 742.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 74,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Allen Tanner acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $216,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Northeast Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.52, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Franklin Resources Inc. Has $7.35 Million Holdings in Northeast Bancorp (NBN)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/northeast-bancorp-nbn-shares-sold-by-franklin-resources-inc-updated-updated.html.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.