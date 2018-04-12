Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.88 Million Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV (HYLS)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV makes up 1.2% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,981,000 after buying an additional 88,438 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 798,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,778,000 after purchasing an additional 176,676 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 293,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 261,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 193,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 141,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,645. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV has a 12-month low of $47.28 and a 12-month high of $49.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%.

WARNING: “Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.88 Million Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV (HYLS)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/northern-oak-wealth-management-inc-boosts-position-in-first-trust-exchange-traded-fund-iv-hyls-updated-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.