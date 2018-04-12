Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 3.3% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $20,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,147,000 after purchasing an additional 79,671 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,990,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,243,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 134,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $219.14. 63,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,592. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $187.04 and a 1 year high of $230.66.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

