Motif (LON:MTFB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Tuesday.

MTFB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motif in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Northland Capital Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motif in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Motif presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 101.50 ($1.43).

LON:MTFB opened at GBX 33.75 ($0.48) on Tuesday. Motif has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.50 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 51.75 ($0.73).

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/northland-securities-reiterates-buy-rating-for-motif-mtfb.html.

About Motif

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is Iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

Receive News & Ratings for Motif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.