Novacoin Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. Novacoin has a total market cap of $6.35 million and $22,135.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for $3.11 or 0.00044757 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, YoBit, WEX and Bleutrade. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002282 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001845 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,853.90 or 3.43271000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00233385 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000067 BTC.

EcoCoin (ECO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,040,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, YoBit, C-CEX, Livecoin and WEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.