NSK (NPSKY) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

NSK (OTCMKTS: NPSKY) is one of 323 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NSK to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NSK and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSK 0 0 0 0 N/A NSK Competitors 720 2181 1824 78 2.26

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 1.31%. Given NSK’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NSK has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NSK and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NSK $8.78 billion $423.70 million N/A NSK Competitors $12.89 billion $1.07 billion 18.66

NSK’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NSK.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of NSK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NSK has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSK’s peers have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NSK and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSK 5.47% 10.64% 5.02% NSK Competitors 9.76% 11.19% 4.88%

Dividends

NSK pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 34.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

NSK peers beat NSK on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

NSK Company Profile

NSK Ltd. is engaged in manufacture and sale of bearings. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial Machinery business and Automotive business. The Industrial Machinery segment is engaged in the production and sales of industrial machinery bearings, ball screws and linear guides. The Automotive business is engaged in production and sales of bearings for car manufacturers and automotive component manufacturers, steering columns and automatic transmission components. Its Industrial Machinery business consists of approximately two product categories: Industrial Machinery Bearings, which offers miniature through to ultra-large bearings, and Precision Machinery and Parts, which provides linear motion products and mechatronic products. Its Automotive business provides Automotive Bearings, such as mainstay hub unit bearings and needle roller bearings, and Automotive Components, which include electric power steering (EPS) systems and automatic transmission (AT) components.

