Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Nuance Communications reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $508.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on Nuance Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Nuance Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 955.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,737,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098,570 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 5,219,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,343,000 after acquiring an additional 85,412 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,903,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,090,000 after acquiring an additional 277,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,580,000 after acquiring an additional 74,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,278,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,253,000 after acquiring an additional 589,706 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,018. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4,420.17, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is a provider of voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise and Imaging. The Healthcare segment provides clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions. The solutions for the Healthcare segment include transcription solutions, Dragon Medical, and clinical document improvement (CDI) and coding solutions.

