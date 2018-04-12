Nuls One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.42 Million (NULS)

Nuls (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Nuls has a total market capitalization of $88.42 million and $9.42 million worth of Nuls was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nuls has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nuls token can currently be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00028694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, OKEx and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002888 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00790270 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012940 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00040124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00160499 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00057080 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Nuls

Nuls’ genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nuls’ total supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Nuls’ official message board is steemit.com/@nuls. The Reddit community for Nuls is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nuls’ official Twitter account is @nulsservice. The official website for Nuls is nuls.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls is an open-source platform that will provide to the network members development tools for their projects. The Nuls' team main goal is to create a community-driven development based on the consensus mechanism proof-of-credit and modular architecture. Nuls token in an ERC-20 token that will be used to support Nuls-based applications, pay for application cost, exchange for assets, support Nuls development, and pay transaction fees just to name a few. “

Buying and Selling Nuls

Nuls can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bit-Z, OKEx, Coinbene, EtherDelta and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy Nuls directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuls must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuls using one of the exchanges listed above.

