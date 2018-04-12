Numus (NMS) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Numus (CURRENCY:NMS) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Numus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00011013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Numus has a market cap of $0.00 and $1,119.00 worth of Numus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Numus has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.63 or 0.04418270 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00056483 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00768163 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00021106 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00031792 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00088728 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00055581 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00032300 BTC.

Numus Coin Profile

Numus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Numus’ total supply is 730,548 coins. Numus’ official Twitter account is @http://numus.cash/. The official website for Numus is numus.cash.

Buying and Selling Numus

Numus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Numus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numus must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

