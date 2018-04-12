NuShares (NSR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,652.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 44.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 5:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NuShares token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including alcurEX and SouthXchange. NuShares has a market cap of $622,266.00 and approximately $3,652.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00203251 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000792 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00068868 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000422 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: alcurEX and SouthXchange. It is not currently possible to buy NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

