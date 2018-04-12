Insider Selling: Nutanix Inc (NTNX) EVP Sells $380,332.68 in Stock

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) EVP David Sangster sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $380,332.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Sangster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 19th, David Sangster sold 6,625 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $348,872.50.

On Thursday, March 15th, David Sangster sold 11,525 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $611,286.00.

On Monday, March 12th, David Sangster sold 100,082 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $5,052,139.36.

Nutanix stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.98. The stock had a trading volume of 474,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,086. Nutanix Inc has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,593.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 196.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 30,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 551.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 23,316 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 532,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 74,649 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. Vetr cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.98 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs cut shares of Nutanix from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.32.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

