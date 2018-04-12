Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Position Raised by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 115.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Nutanix by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nutanix by 850.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nutanix Inc has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,138.17, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 196.67% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $1,420,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 193,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,885,765.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth W. Long III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 151,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,758.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,736,304 shares of company stock worth $108,421,885 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTNX. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutanix to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/nutanix-inc-ntnx-position-raised-by-ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc.html.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.